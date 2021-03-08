030821_wedOwings
Mrs. Lindsey and Mr. Zach Williams

Lindsey Elaine Owings and Zachary Talmadge Williams were united in marriage on Dec. 23, 2020, in front of a stone fireplace at a private residence in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Reverend Doctor Timothy Owings, the bride’s father, performed the double-ring ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Timothy and Kathleen Owings of Asheville, N.C.

The groom is the son of Steve and Deborah Williams of Brunswick.

The bridesmaids were Aviana Owings and Raya Owings, nieces of the bride, of Atlanta.

Following the ceremony, the couple honeymooned on Jekyll Island.

They then returned to Atlanta, where the bride works at an online education company and the groom is studying at the Flatiron School to become a software engineer.

