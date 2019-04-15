Elizabeth Keller Perry and Douglas Carl Bacon were united in marriage on Feb. 23 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick.
The Rev. Alan Akridge performed the double-ring ceremony. Nupital music was provided by James Freeman, organist, and Alice Lane, soloist.
The bride is the daughter Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Perry III of St. Simons Island.
The groom is the son of Mrs. Bethenia C. Bacon of Johns Creek and the late Mr. Harry L. Bacon, formerly of Dunwoody.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a Modeca taffeta gown that featured a lower a-line waist with light blue beading. She carried a bouquet of hand-tied anemones, lisianthus, astrantia, fritillaria, hellebores, jasmine and gardenia from The Vine.
The matron of honor was Anna Threlkeld Bring of Atlanta.
The readers for the wedding were MaryClaire Perry Jones, sister of the bride; and Mrs. Samantha Bacon O’Rourke, daughter of the groom.
The flower girls were Lettie Lynnwood Jones, niece and goddaughter of the bride, of St. Simons Island; and Abigail Grace Lott, great niece of the groom, of Peachtree Corners.
Mr. Peter Riccio of Atlanta served as best man.
The bride’s nephews from St. Simons Island and Wilmington, N.C., served as ushers.
Local prenuptial parties included an engagement party hosted at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Stephen Chitty. Other hosts included the Rev. and Mrs. Alan Akridge; Ms. Mary Bishop; Mr. and Mrs. Andy Broderick; Mr. and Mrs Chip Champion; Dr. and Mrs. Stephen Chitty; Ms. Anne Cranz; Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Gash; Mr. and Mrs. John McKenzie; Mrs. Sheila McRae; Mr. and Mrs. Ray Shingler; and Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Zeh.
A bridal lunch was hosted at Palmer’s Village Cafe by Mrs. Barbara Clark; Ms. Nan Hawkins; Mrs. Marti Bland; Mrs. Emily Dillman; and Mrs. MaryClaire Jones, aunts and sisters of the bride.
A party was held at the home of Ms. Susan Portman and was given by Ms. Beth Cross; Ms. Brenda Langley; Mr. and Mrs. Russell Moses; Judge and Mrs. Larry Threlkeld and Ms. Nancy Wainwright.
A rehearsal dinner was held at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Stephen Chitty. A reception followed the ceremony at Halyards Restaurant on St. Simons Island.
The bride is employed as a hospital sales representative for AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Bacon is employed as a senior project manager for General Electric. The couple will reside in Marietta.