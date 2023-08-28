082823_tostensenWed
Mr. and Mrs. Sam and Katie Tostensen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

 Priscilla Boudreau/DeVoss Photography

Kaitlin “Katie” Marie Capullo and Samuel “Sam” Allen Tostensen II were united in marriage on March 4, 2023, at the Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Resort and Spa in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Michael Owens officiated the double-ring ceremony.

