Mr. Dylan and Mrs. Katie Jackson

 Bridgett Bragg Photography

Katie Adams and Dylan Jackson were united in marriage on June 12, 2021, at the bride’s grandparents’ home in Darien.

The Rev. Mark Sewell performed the ceremony.

Travis Brown provided the nuptial music.

The bride is the daughter of Kerry Thornton of Brunswick.

The groom is the son of Pam and Randy Jackson of Brunswick.

Given in marriage by her grandfather, Henry Moore, the bride wore a classic white flowing dress and carried bouquet of white and blush roses, succulents and greenery.

The couple’s son, Andrew Cooper-Jackson, and Barrett Clark, the couple’s nephew, both of Brunswick served as ring bearers.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at a private home in Brunswick.

The couple resides in Brunswick.

