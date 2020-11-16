111620_wedPatterson

Mrs. Alana and Mr. Chris Patterson

Alana LaRél Lenhardt Wynn and Chris Jamario Patterson were united in marriage on Oct. 10, 2020, on Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island.

The Rev. Kevin Broomfield, bishop, performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. Daniel I. Wynn III and Mrs. Angela Lenhardt-Wynn, both of Brunswick.

The groom is the son of Mrs. Annie Melissa Patterson of Anderson, S.C., and Mr. Nathaniel Lomax of South Carolina.

The bride’s maternal grandmother, Mrs. Francenia B. Lenhardt, and the groom’s great-aunt, Mrs. Joyce Norman, served as witnesses at the intimate nuptials where the couple exchanged dual inscribed medallions.

The traditional ceremony will take place July 2021 in the Dominican Republic.

The couple resides in Charolotte, North Carolina.

