Gwendolyn Janeen Atkinson and Schuler Williams Jr. were united in marriage on Nov. 14, 2020, in Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick.
The Rev. John Fields Jr. performed the double-ring ceremony.
Nuptial music was provided by Jake “Tony” Barneman, brother of the bride, of Decatur.
The bride is the daughter of Geraldine B. Wilson of Brunswick and the late Rubeal Atkinson, formerly of Waverly.
The groom is the son of Ozzie L. Daniels of Brunswick and the late Schuler Williams Sr., formerly of Brunswick.
Given in marriage by her brother, William L. Atkinson, the bride wore an ivory sequined strapless A-line gown with embroidered floral appliqués and beading. It featured a chapel-length train. The gown had a removable high-neck lace topper and a grosgrain waistband with 3D floral accents.
She carried a bouquet of red and white silk roses draped with a string of pearls.
The maid of honor was Carletha Durham of Savannah. The bridesmaids were Sierra Williams of Grovetown and Jazmine Williams of Brunswick, both daughters of the couple. Avoria Jackson, granddaughter of the couple, of Brunswick, served as the junior bridesmaid.
Siarria Jackson, granddaughter of the couple, of Brunswick, served as the flower girl.
Girard Wilson, brother of the bride, of Brunswick, served as the best man.
Rayfield Barneman, uncle of the bride, of Brunswick, served as the groomsman.
Aiden Dixon, cousin of the bride, of Brunswick, was the ring bearer. King Lacey, godson of the couple, of Brunswick served as the bell ringer.
Following the ceremony, a socially distanced reception was held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
A dress rehearsal dinner was held at Marshside Grill in Brunswick.
The couple honeymooned at the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island.
The couple resides in Brunswick.