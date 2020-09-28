Grace Lynn Alexander and Bryse Jacob Albright were united in marriage on Sept. 26, 2020, at the Museum Hangar on St. Simons Island.
The Rev. Rickey Varnell performed the double-ring ceremony.
Nuptial music was provided by John Belt and Morgan Stokes.
The bride is the daughter of Carl and Susan Alexander of St. Simons Island.
The groom is the son of Julie Albright of St. Simons Island; Michelle Albright of St. Simons Island and the late James Richard “Ricky” Albright.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a Martina Liana fit-and-flare gown with a mix of embroidered lace and re-embroidered corded lace. The gown featured semi-sheer side cutouts and a razorback design complimented with its soft, textural multi-layer tulle and organza skirt and train. The back was embellished by pearl buttons.
The bride carried a bouquet of lilies, white spray orchids, white stock and blush roses accented with variegated pittosporum and cascading trails of Italian ruscus. The arrangement was designed by Edward of St. Simons.
Kimsey Freeman and Ashley Jones served as maids of honor.
The bridesmaids included Caroline Albright, Mechelle Alexander, Meredith Barnett, Taylor Boone, Tamara Brown, Katie Griffith, Sophie Kammer, Courtney Rohman, Arielle Romance, Molly Sullivan, Henderson Valentine and Rachael Williams.
The flower girl was Evie Carroll.
The best man was Lee Romance.
Groomsmen were Brent Albright, Jacob Boyd, Ricky Bunkley, Tyler Carroll, Zane Cowman, Anthony Cruz, Lucas Kollinger, John Lifite, Chris McDougald, Joey Miller, Stephen Romance, Douglas Taylor and James Tootle.
Ryan Alexander II, Tyler Alexander, Donnie Drawdy and Carl Evans served as ushers.
A reception followed at the Island Club Retreat.
The Rivertown Band provided entertainment.
A local prenuptial party was hosted by the bridesmaids at Lance Toland’s hangar.
A rehearsal dinner was held at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island.
A honeymoon is planned for Mexico.
The couple will reside on St. Simons Island.