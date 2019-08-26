Helen Elizabeth Harrell and Austin William Wallace were united in marriage on May 11, 2019, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick.
The Rev. Thomas C. Purdy performed the double-ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Eugene Harrell III of St. Simons Island.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Thomas Wallace of Alpharetta.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a gown by Augusta Jones with an ivory lace bodice featuring cap sleeves and covered buttons and trimmed with soft lace scallops. A silk organza overskirt with chapel train floated over a contoured silk inner skirt. She also wore a handmade chapel length veil trimmed with lace medallions secured with a pearl broach borrowed from her cousin, Elizabeth Hayes. She carried a hand tied nosegay of white peonies wrapped with an antique lace handkerchief from her grandmother, Helen Conner.
Laura Ann Harrell was the maid of honor. The bridesmaids were Janie Marie Upchurch of Athens; Audrey Elaine Wallace and Lauren Ann Wallace, both of Alpharetta; and Haley Lane Watkins of St. Simons Island.
J. Taylor Bellamy of Alpharetta was the best man. The groomsmen were Joshua Jon Bailey of Douglasville; John Edward Burke, Jr. of Savannah; Stanislav Sergevich Bushik of Alpharetta; and Nicholas Paulsen James of Savannah.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort. Music was provided by the Emerald Empire Band.
Prior to the wedding, an engagement party was given by Dr. and Mrs. Pat Godbey, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Parker, Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Sweat, Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Thompson, Dr. and Mrs. Mark Watkins, and Mr. and Mrs. James Maupin at the Maupins’ Hamilton Landing home. A couple’s shower was given by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Anderson, Mr. Jeff Buersatte and Mrs. Rita Spalding, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cable, Mr. Tom Milburn and Mrs. Dee Wright, Ms. Nancy Wainwright and Mr. and Mrs. Eric Westphal at the Coastal Center for the Visual Arts. A wedding weekend dessert party to welcome the groom’s family was held at the bride’s parents’ home and co-hosted by Mr. and Mrs. John Conner. The wedding welcome party for out of town guests and the rehearsal dinner were hosted by the groom’s parents on the Oceanside Atlantic Court and in the solarium at The King and Prince Resort. The Bridesmaids Luncheon was given by the bride’s aunts, Mrs. Jennifer Myrick of Roswell and Mrs. Beth Berss of Atlanta, in the solarium of The King and Prince.
The couple honeymooned in Puerto Rico. After the trip, the couple will reside in Gainesville, Fla. Mrs. Wallace is employed as a management consultant by The Boston Consulting Group. Dr. Wallace is a physician completing his residency in orthopedic surgery at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida.