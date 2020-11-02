110220_wedSweeney
Mr. Taylor and Mrs. Crystal Sweeney

Crystal Michelle Cline and Taylor Mitchell Sweeney were united in marriage on Sept. 19, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Brunswick.

Chris O’Quinn, a family friend, performed the double-ring ceremony.

Nuptial music was provided by Myra Korb, organist.

The bride is the daughter of Roy and Denise Wooten of Hortense.

The groom is the son of Mitch and Jeri Sweeney of Brunswick.

Given in marriage by her brother, Will Davis, the bride wore a Stella York layered tulle gown featuring a plunging V-neckline and side cutouts that mirrored the neckline. The bodice’s back was embellished by square detailing. The dress was the perfect mix of traditional styling and modern details with the double banded waist.

Double strap features adorned with rich lace flowed from the waist into the full tiered skirt of layered tulle extend the laces, completed with a short train extending from the back.

She carried a mix of white and pink garden roses and peonies surrounded by greenery.

The bridesmaids were Alexis Cunliffe and Jayme Bush, both of Charleston; and Morgan Doke and Whitney Carter, both of Brunswick.

Baylee Davis of Hoboken served as flower girl.

The groomsmen were Mitch Sweeney, Austin Sweeney, Alex Doke and Jason Harsh, all of Brunswick.

Maddox Sweeney of Brunswick served as the ring-bearer.

A reception was held at Old City Hall in Brunswick.

Blake Hughes with the Needle provided entertainment.

A rehearsal dinner was held at Delaney’s on St. Simons Island.

The couple is planning a honeymoon to Portugal in 2021.

