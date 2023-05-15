051523_wedHarrison
Mrs. Caroline and Mr. Ronald Harrison

Caroline Elizabeth Pietsch and Ronald Elridge Harrison III were united in marriage on April 22, 2023, at St. James Methodist Church in Hope Town, Abaco, Bahamas.

The double-ring ceremony was conducted by Vernon Malone.

