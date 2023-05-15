Caroline Elizabeth Pietsch and Ronald Elridge Harrison III were united in marriage on April 22, 2023, at St. James Methodist Church in Hope Town, Abaco, Bahamas.
Caroline Elizabeth Pietsch and Ronald Elridge Harrison III were united in marriage on April 22, 2023, at St. James Methodist Church in Hope Town, Abaco, Bahamas.
The double-ring ceremony was conducted by Vernon Malone.
Nuptial music was provided by Jeffrey Joseph.
The bride is the daughter of Daren and Angie Pietsch of St. Simons Island.
The groom is the son of Ron and Kristi Harrison of St. Simons Island.
The bride was given in marriage by her father.
Her maids of honor were Elizabeth Glenn of Los Angeles, Calif., and Lauren Cenicola of Atlanta.
The bridesmaids were Addison Tornabene, Brinkley May, Heather Jones and Christina Stone, all of Atlanta; Rebecca Smith of Providence, R.I.; and Abby DiMartinis of Charlotte, N.C.
Nick Harrison, brother of the groom, of Atlanta, and Case Harrison, brother of the groom, of St. Simons Island were the best men.
The groomsmen were Jim Johnson and Preston Delaney, both of St. Simons Island; Connor Bennett of Atlanta; Bennett Ellis of Austin, Texas; Christian Braden of San Diego, Calif.; and Kody Trowbridge of Raleigh, N.C.
A reception was held at Abaco Inn, Elbow Cay, Bahamas.
Following a honeymoon in Antigua, Lesser Antilles, the couple will reside in Denver, Colo., where the bride is employed as an account manager at Flexport and the groom is employed by a business analyst at One Trust.
