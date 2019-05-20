Brittany Alicia Moody and Derek Winton Loper were united in marriage at New Life Sanctuary in Brunswick on April 20.
The Rev. Dana Wain performed the double-ring ceremony.
Nuptial music was provided by Raul Trevino and Austin Parke.
The bride is the daughter of Eddie and Ronda Moody of Hortense.
The groom is the son of Terry and Vicki Loper of Brunswick.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a floor-length off-white taffeta and chiffon gown overlaid with chiffon lace appliques and accented with pearls. The bodice featured cap sleeves and was accented with pearls.
Her veil was made of chiffon with scalloped edges accented with lace appliques and pearls.
She carried a bouquet of off-white silk and burlap roses accented with ribbon.
Cheslea Moody of Hortense, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor.
Stephina Hinch and Michel Winslett, cousin of the groom, both of Brunswick, and Kinslee Harold of Glennville, niece of the groom, served as bridesmaids.
Kindall Harold, niece of the groom, of Glennville, was the junior bridesmaid.
Morgan and Nova Moody, nieces of the bride, of Hortense, were the flower girls.
Michael Hinch of Brunswick was the best man.
The groomsmen were Randel Harold, brother-in-law of the groom, of Glennville, and AJ Moody, brother of the bride, of Hortense.
Kaleb Harold, nephew of the groom, of Glennville, served as ring bearer.
A reception at the church followed the ceremony.
Prenuptial parties included a bridal shower hosted by the ladies of New Life Sanctuary. A rehearsal dinner, catered by Moondoggy’s Pizza, was held prior to the service.
Following a honeymoon to Orlando, Fla., the couple will reside in Brunswick, where the groom works for his family-owned business, Another Landscape Co., and is the owner of X-Stream Auto Detailing and Pressure Washing.