Brandy Nicole Evans and Christopher “Hobbit” Eugene Lovett were united in marriage on February 5, 2022, at Daughter’s Barn in Folkston.
David Herrin performed the double-ring ceremony.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Brandy Nicole Evans and Christopher “Hobbit” Eugene Lovett were united in marriage on February 5, 2022, at Daughter’s Barn in Folkston.
David Herrin performed the double-ring ceremony.
Starlin Entertainment provided the music during the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Tracy Prescott of Brunswick and the late Merrell “Joey” Prescott.
The groom is the son of Shari and the late James Flowers of Brunswick and the late Roger Lovett.
Given in marriage by her son and junior groomsman, Hayze Evans, the bride wore an ivory Justin Alexander gown with an ariel, fit-and-flare style.
It included an embroidered lace bodice with an underlay of metallic threaded faux lace.
The back featured a keyhole with illusion trims and elegant buttons streaming down the hips that opened to a chapel length train.
She carried a cascading bouquet with sunflowers, purple roses, Queen Anne’s lace and green hydrangeas.
Amanda Lane of Nahunta served as the matron of honor and Macy Prescott of Brunswick served as the maid of honor.
The bridesmaids were Michelle Ryals of Brunswick, Kristen Ammons of Nahunta, Courtney Parsons of Waynesville, Haley Prescott of Nahunta and Brandi Miles of Virginia Beach, Va.
Paighcee Evans of Brunswick served as the junior bridesmaid.
The flower girls were Jaelynn Evans of Brunswick, Khloe Lee of Brunswick, Tilly Lovett of Brunswick and Dylan Herrin of Nahunta.
Justin Jones of Harvest, Ala., and Josh “Frank” Bessent of Brunswick served as the best man.
The groomsmen were Craig Flowers and Ryan “Mo” Flowers, both from Brunswick; Ronald Altman of Nahunta; Ben Braue of Brunswick; Garrett Faircloth of St. Augustine, Fla., and Hayze Evans of Brunswick.
Cullen Lane of Nahunta served as the ring bearer.
Following the ceremony, the reception was held at Daughter’s Barn in Folkston. Music was provided by Starlin Entertainment.
The rehearsal dinner was held at The Riverhouse in Hilliard, Fl.
The couple resides in Brunswick.
Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.
Corrina Simpson stood before a crowd at Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Saturday and shared some of the most personal details of a dark chapter in her life.
What happened to Lt. Jim Dillingham and Capt. Pam Starr sounds like a trade, something you’d hear about in pro football or baseball, except they’re both Salvation Army officers.
Aspiring homebuyers and real estate agents face an ongoing battle to find affordable housing both in Glynn County and throughout the rest of the United States.
Rickey Evans believes his 20 years with the Glynn County Police Department has prepared him for the challenges ahead as Kingsland’s new police chief.
Glynn Academy band students have practiced outside in the south Georgia heat during the annual summer band camp the past two weeks to master the complex movements and elements of a marching band.