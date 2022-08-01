080122_wedLovett
Mrs. Brandy and Mr. Christopher Lovett

Brandy Nicole Evans and Christopher “Hobbit” Eugene Lovett were united in marriage on February 5, 2022, at Daughter’s Barn in Folkston.

David Herrin performed the double-ring ceremony.

