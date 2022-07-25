Ashley Lorraine Traylor and Matthew Landon Colvin were united in marriage on May 21, 2022, at Vezalay in Dahlonega.
Ashley Lorraine Traylor and Matthew Landon Colvin were united in marriage on May 21, 2022, at Vezalay in Dahlonega.
The Rev. William Bennett performed the double-ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Lori Parker of St. Simons Island and Kevin Traylor of Mayo, Fla.
The groom is the son of Patti and Mike Birdsong of St. Simons Island and the late Tommy Colvin.
The bride was given in marriage by both her mother and father.
Heather Traylor, sister of the bride, of St. Simons Island served as the maid of honor.
The bridesmaids were Courtney Immel of Jacksonville, Fla.; Jenna Wayne Lopez of Vernon, Conn.; Rachel Grossman Mir of Charlotte, N.C.; Nicole Paiz of St. Simons Island; Auzita Sajjadi of Youngsville, La.; and Karsen Weems of Athens.
Jeremiah Stephenson of Atlanta served as the best man.
The groomsmen were Sam Arbo of Statesboro; Matt Birdsong and Michael Birdsong, both of Atlanta; Clifton Jackson of Ark, Va.; Matt Lennon of Brick, N.J.; Richard Saylor of Boston, and Caleb Winkler of Aiken, S.C.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Vezalay.
Prenuptial parties included a bridal shower hosted by Heather Traylor at Ember on St. Simons Island and a bridesmaids luncheon hosted by Becky Parker and Patti Parker at Yahoola Creek Grill in Dahlonega.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by Mike and Patti Birdsong at White Oaks Barn in Dahlonega.
The couple honeymooned in Boston, Mass., and Bar Harbor, Maine. They reside in Decatur.
