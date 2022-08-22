Christopher Stephen Christensen and April Lynn Martin were united in marriage on July 16 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Chapel in Brunswick.
The Rev. Alan Akridge, priest and rector of St. Mark’s, performed the double-ring ceremony.
Christopher Stephen Christensen and April Lynn Martin were united in marriage on July 16 at St. Mark's Episcopal Chapel in Brunswick.
The Rev. Alan Akridge, priest and rector of St. Mark’s, performed the double-ring ceremony.
Siehra Capers of Brunswick provided the nuptial music.
The bride is the daughter of Edward and Julia Martin of Brunswick.
The groom is the son of Carl Christensen of Hoosick Falls, N.Y. and the late Judy Christensen. His children are Isaiah Christensen and Cheyenne Christensen Whitmire (Levi) of Hoosick Falls.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a white, A-Line floor length gown with lace overlay on the bodice, lace cap sleeves, white fingertip veil. She carried a bouquet of summer blooms including sunflowers, tea roses, baby’s breath and eucalyptus.
Allie and Emily Christensen, daughters of the bride and groom, of Hoosick Falls, served as bridesmaids.
Michael Scott Martin, brother of the bride, of Brunswick, was the best man.
After the ceremony, a reception was held at the bride’s parents’ home.
Following a honeymoon to the Lodge on St. Simons and a trip to Jekyll Island, the couple will reside in Hoosick Falls.
