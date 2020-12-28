Anna Nicole Collett and Riley Cain Taylor Duke were united in marriage on Nov. 7, 2020, at the Old Wide Awake Plantation in Hollywood, S.C.
Michael Peter performed the double-ring ceremony.
A cello and violin string duo from Classical Charleston performed the music for the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Michael R. and Stephanie Alford Collett on St. Simons Island.
The groom is the son of Kevin and Robin Duke of Helena, Ala.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a fit-and-flare Tara Lauren gown, featuring delicate cap sleeves and a contoured lace bodice. The gown was finished with a chantilly lace and tulle underlay and an illusion back with pearl buttons. She wore her mother’s cathedral length veil of sheer tulle embellished with a fingertip overlay of hand-beaded pearls.
She carried hand-tied, organic style bouquet of soft fall colors. The bouquet contained burgundy peonies, Caramel Antike garden roses, White O’Hara garden roses, peach and white ranunculus, blue thistle, dark red hypericum berries and white anemones and featured cascading greenery. She carried an heirloom handkerchief with her bouquet featuring lace from her mother’s and grandmother’s wedding gowns. The bouquet was designed by Pretty Petals of Charleston.
Dr. Julia Petrucci of Raleigh, N.C., served as matron of honor.
Bridesmaids were Dr. Amara Altman and Abigail Mistretta, both of Atlanta; Brittany Turner of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and Tristan Boudreaux of Athens.
Chad Martin of Tuscaloosa served as best man.
The groomsmen were Dr. Trent Collett of Atlanta; Blakely Duke of Birmingham, Ala.; Tony Petrucci of Raleigh, N.C.; Jesse Wright of Athens.
Entertainment was provided by Bunn DJ of Charleston.
The couple will take their honeymoon to St. Lucia in May 2021.
The groom is currently employed with Bramlett Orthopedics in Birmingham. He will begin medical school at the University of Alabama, Birmingham in July 2021.
The bride is a candidate for a master’s of science degree in nursing at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. She will begin a position in the Cardiac ICU at UAB Hospital in January 2021.