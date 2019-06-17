Alicia Ann Mikowski and Christian Shell Hartley were united in marriage on March 9 at the Emerson Ballroom Courtyard in Macon.
Stephen Turner, uncle of the bride, performed the double-ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Theresa and Glen Mikowski of St. Simons Island.
The groom is the son of Robin Lynch Hartley of St. Simons Island and Chadwick Hartley of Waycross.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a floor-length ivory chiffon gown which featured a halter back and sweep train.
She wore a hip-length beaded veil.
She carried a bouquet of pink ranunculus, white panda anemones, senorita roses with eucalyptus and baby’s breath hand-tied with a soft pink ribbon.
Rachel Mikowski, sister of the bride, of St. Simons Island and Atlanta served as maid of honor.
The bridesmaids were Kamie Hartley Thompson of Milledgeville; Kate Hogan of Warner-Robins; Jacey Houghteling and Hannah Perry, both of Macon.
Garrison Hurd of Kennesaw was the best man.
The groomsmen were Justin Larson of Athens; Kyle Larson of Maryville, Tenn.; Adam Penland of Macon; and Vikram Lokasundaram of Duluth.
Grayson Klette of St. Simons Island, brother of the groom, served as an usher.
A reception followed at the Emerson Ballroom in Macon. Entertainment was provided by Cinder Sound Productions.
Following the ceremony, the couple took a honeymoon cruise to Alaska. Mrs. Hartley is employed as the event coordinator for the City of Centerville. She also recently graduated from Mercer University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Mr. Hartley is a full-time student at Mercer and is employed by Southern Majority as a political consultant. The couple resides in Macon.