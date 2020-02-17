021720_anniUnderwowod
Rick and Carolyn Underwood

Ricky Underwood and Carolyn Messer were united in marriage on Feb. 8, 1970, in Brunswick.

Mr. Underwood was employed in the high performance tube industry. Mrs. Underwood worked at the King and Prince Seafood Co. Both are now retired.

They spent 46 years living in Brunswick as well as four years in Talbott, Tenn., before Mr. Underwood’s retirement. They returned to Brunswick in 2017.

They have two children, Michael and Greg. They have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The Underwoods celebrated their 50th anniversary with friends and family at Ole Time Country Buffet in Brunswick.

They reside in Brunswick.

Caitlin Langford and RJ Sheffield

Leigh Langford and Jimmy Langford, both of Brunswick, announce the wedding and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Caitlin Ashley Langford, to Robert “R.J.” Gregory Sheffield, son of Greg Sheffield of Screven and the late Tina Sheffield.

David and Mary Lou Folts mark 50 years

David Folts and Mary Lou Goyette were united in marriage in the afternoon of Sept. 27, 1968. They wed at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Lady Chapel on the campus of the University of Norte Dame in South Bend, Ind.