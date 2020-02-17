Ricky Underwood and Carolyn Messer were united in marriage on Feb. 8, 1970, in Brunswick.
Mr. Underwood was employed in the high performance tube industry. Mrs. Underwood worked at the King and Prince Seafood Co. Both are now retired.
They spent 46 years living in Brunswick as well as four years in Talbott, Tenn., before Mr. Underwood’s retirement. They returned to Brunswick in 2017.
They have two children, Michael and Greg. They have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The Underwoods celebrated their 50th anniversary with friends and family at Ole Time Country Buffet in Brunswick.
They reside in Brunswick.