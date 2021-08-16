081321_engMays
Paul Sanders IV and Mallory Mays

Graham and Sharon Mays of Orlando, Fla., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mallory Joy Mays, to Paul Haddon Sanders IV, son of Paul H Sanders III of St. Simons Island and Julie L Sanders of Marietta.

Miss Mays is the granddaughter of Lynda Mays of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and the late David Mays.

The future bride is a 2017 graduate of Florida State University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree is marketing and communication.

Mr. Sanders is the grandson of Paul and Jane Sanders of St. Simons Island; Bill and Gwen Sims of Atlanta; and Juliet F. Sims of Fitzgerald.

The future groom is a 2010 graduate of Glynn Academy, received a bachelor of science degree in physics and math from Presbyterian College in 2014; a doctoral degree in Physics from Auburn University in Auburn, Ala., 2018; and a master’s degree in quantitative and computational finance from Georgia Tech in Atlanta in 2020. He is employed as a quantitative analyst with Fidelity Investments in Merrimack, N.H.

A late afternoon wedding is planned for Aug. 28 at the West Milford Farm in Cumming. A reception will follow at the same location. Invitations will be sent.

