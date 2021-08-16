Graham and Sharon Mays of Orlando, Fla., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mallory Joy Mays, to Paul Haddon Sanders IV, son of Paul H Sanders III of St. Simons Island and Julie L Sanders of Marietta.
Miss Mays is the granddaughter of Lynda Mays of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and the late David Mays.
The future bride is a 2017 graduate of Florida State University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree is marketing and communication.
Mr. Sanders is the grandson of Paul and Jane Sanders of St. Simons Island; Bill and Gwen Sims of Atlanta; and Juliet F. Sims of Fitzgerald.
The future groom is a 2010 graduate of Glynn Academy, received a bachelor of science degree in physics and math from Presbyterian College in 2014; a doctoral degree in Physics from Auburn University in Auburn, Ala., 2018; and a master’s degree in quantitative and computational finance from Georgia Tech in Atlanta in 2020. He is employed as a quantitative analyst with Fidelity Investments in Merrimack, N.H.
A late afternoon wedding is planned for Aug. 28 at the West Milford Farm in Cumming. A reception will follow at the same location. Invitations will be sent.