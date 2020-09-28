092820_engDowell

Thomas Mann and Kelsey Dowell

Kelsey Dowell and Thomas Mann, both of St. Simons Island, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

They will hold a ceremony in the afternoon of Nov. 14 in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More from this section

Anti-aging treatment rises to the top

Anti-aging treatment rises to the top

It seems that everywhere you turn there is a billboard or magazine talking about a new anti-aging product or service that promises to turn back the hands of time. One procedure, however, is rising to the top as a powerful tool against aging, and it has arrived here in the Golden Isles. Under…

+3
Top Turnout for TrumPalooza

Top Turnout for TrumPalooza

At least 300 boats sailed from Brunswick to Jekyll Island and St. Simons Saturday in the TrumPalooza, a rally to support the president’s re-election that included a parade of thundering motorcycles and thousands watching from the roadsides and shore.