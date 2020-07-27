Jake Gordon and Kay Bailey were united in marriage in the evening of Aug. 8, 1970, at Calvary Baptist Church in Brunswick.
Mrs. Gordon was a stay at home mother. She later worked as an elementary and middle school teacher. She has since retired.
Mr. Gordon worked as an operator at Koch Celleulous. He is now retired.
They have been members of Christian Renewal Church for nearly 40 years.
The couple has a daughter Elizabeth Gordon LaRoche (Barry) and Kimberly Williams, all of of Brunswick. They have four grandchildren Bailey Grace, Landon, Adaleigh and Elliot James.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple plans to celebrate with family and friends at a later date.
The couple resides in Brunswick.