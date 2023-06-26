Kassidy Jenae Rowland and Dr. Jordan Blake Fry were united in marriage on May 23, 2023, at Puerto Hermina in Quebradillas in Puerto Rico.
Kassidy Jenae Rowland and Dr. Jordan Blake Fry were united in marriage on May 23, 2023, at Puerto Hermina in Quebradillas in Puerto Rico.
It was a double ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Hampton Rowland III and Rika Rowland of Athens.
The groom is the son of Joey H. Fry Jr. and Lori Sellers Fry.
The couple lives in Jesup, where Dr. Fry works as a veterinarian at Wolfe Animal Hospital. Mrs. Fry is a registered nurse.
