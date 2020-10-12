Joseph A. “Jody” Haley II and Susan King were united in marriage on Oct. 3, 1970, at First Baptist Church in Tifton.
Mr. Haley was employed as the owner of Haley Jewelers in Tifton until 1999. He was the owner of Joseph Jewelers on St. Simons Island from 1997 until 2004. From 2004 to the present, he has been employed in commercial rental real estate at Haley Enterprises.
Mrs. Haley was employed as a bridal consultant at Haley Jewelers in Tifton. She is retired.
The couple has two children, Joseph A. “Josh” Haley III (Anna) of Oxford, Miss., and Reese K. Haley (Taylor) of St. Simons Island.
They have six grandchildren.
The Haleys reside on St. Simons Island.