Tyrah Ward and John Littles Jr. to marry

Terah Ward and Jermaine Myles, both of Jesup, announce the engagement and forthcoming wedding of their daughter, Tyrah Timon Ward, to John Keith Warren Littles Jr., son of John Sr. and Felicity Littles of Darien.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Gwendolyn Ward of Jesup and Terry Ward of St. Louis, Mo., and Donell and Teresa Wright of Screven.
She is a 2014 graduate of Wayne County High School in Jesup and a 2016 graduate of the College of Coastal Georgia. Miss. Ward is employed by McIntosh SEED (Sustainable Environment and Economic Development) in Darien.
The future groom is the grandson of Elouise Rountree of Darien and the late James and Sadie Littles.
Mr. Littles is a 2014 graduate of McIntosh County Academy in Darien. He is employed by SNF Holdings in Darien.
An early afternoon wedding is planned for June 6, 2020 at Hudson Creek Lodge in Darien.
Invitations will be sent.