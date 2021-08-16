081621_EngCraven

Trenton Johnson and Emily Craven

Dr. James Benjamin Craven Jr. and Cynthia Weeks Craven announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Emily Ann Craven, to Trenton Denver Johnson, son of Catherine Gooch-Coolidge and Rick Coolidge and Matthew Edgar Johnson, all of Brunswick.

The bride-to-be graduated with bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. She is employed by the Inspection Depot.

Mr. Johnson is the grandson of Cathy and Richard Gooch of Brunswick; Elwanda Johnson of Brunswick and the late Cecil Johnson; and Vicki and Fred Coolidge of Brunswick.

He graduated from Troy University in 2021 and is employed by Vystar Credit Union.

A wedding is planned for Oct. 9 in Dothan, Ala. A reception will follow at Stokes Barn in Landmark Park. Invitations will be sent.

