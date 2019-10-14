Tori Thornton and Chas Strickland to wed

Kathy Greene and Donovan and Pam Strickland, all of Brunswick, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children Tori Leann Thornton and Chas Donovan Strickland.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Debbie Greene of Brunswick and Stanley Edgy of Brunswick. She is the great-granddaughter of Glenna Marshall of Brunswick and the late Paul Marshall.
Ms. Thornton is a 2012 graduate of Brantley County High School. She studied cosmetology at Okefenokee Technical College in Waycross.
Ms. Thornton earned her Georgia real estate license earlier this year.
The future-groom is the grandson of Wade and Rosemary Strickland of Brunswick and Ken and Connie Gay of Fernandina Beach, Fla. He is a 2011 graduate of Brunswick High School and a 2015 graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.
He is employed by the Brantley County Telephone Co. in Nahunta.
The couple will hold at ceremony on Nov. 9, 2019, at the Strickland Lodge in Nahunta.
A reception will follow at the same location.
Invitations will be sent.