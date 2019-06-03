Shannon Nichole Johnson and Michael Kevin Younce announce their engagement and forthcoming wedding.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Tammy Dye of Brunswick and Michelle and Dwain Dye Jr. of Crescent. Her grandparents are Janet Dye of Cox and the late Dwain Dye Sr.
She is a 2003 graduate of McIntosh County Academy in Darien. She is employed as the senior teller at Ameris Bank.
The future groom is the son of Wiley and Mary Younce of St. Simons Island. He is the grandson of the late Thomas and Deniese Younce and the late Virginia Scharhag.
He is a 1996 graduate of Glynn Academy in Brunswick. He attended the College of Coastal Georgia where he obtained an associate’s degree in 1999. Mr. Younce is a 2001 graduate of Georgia Southern in Statesboro. He is employed as a manager at Younce Terminix, Inc.
An early evening wedding is planned for Oct. 12 on the St. Simons Island Lighthouse lawn. A reception will follow at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center.
Invitations will be sent.