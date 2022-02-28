Robert Swinehart and Duane Shearer of St. Simons Island announce the engagement and forthcoming wedding of their daughter, Savannah Claire Swinehart, to Tahir Kyle Savasir, son of Durazi and Patricia Savasir of Canton, Georgia.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter the late Harold and Celeste Swinehart and the late Kenneth and Sally Shearer.
Ms. Swinehart is a 2014 graduate of Glynn Academy in Brunswick. She attended Georgia College in Milledgeville as well as Georgia State University in Atlanta. She is employed by Helion Group Inc. in Atlanta.
The future groom is the grandson of Tahir and Serife Savasir of West Palm Beach, FL and Guillermo and Gladys Quibano of Woodstock.
He is a 2014 graduate of Woodstock High School in Woodstock and a 2019 graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Mr. Savasir is employed by Winward Engineers and Consultants Atlanta.
A late afternoon wedding is planned for June 4, 2022, at Epiphany of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church in Roswell. A reception will follow at the Country Club of Roswell.
Invitations will be sent.