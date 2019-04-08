Samantha Kosek to wed Dalton Klimp

040819_korsek
Raymond Kosek of Wasilla, Alaska, and Peggy Kosek of Ithaca, Mich., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Samantha Angela Kosek, to Dalton Lee Klimp, son of Paul and Lynn Klimp of St. Simons Island.

The bride is the granddaughter of Sandra Green of Ithaca, Mich.

She is a 2009 graduate of Ithaca High School and a 2013 graduate of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. Ms. Kosek is employed as a commercial interior designer at K-12 Design at GMB Architecture and Engineering.

Mr. Klimp is the grandson of Clara Klimp of St. Simons Island and the late Hank Klimp; and the late Fred and Hazel Woodward, formerly of St. Simons Island.

The future groom is a 2006 graduate of Frederica Academy. He is s 2011 graduate of the University of Georgia in Athens. He is employed as a sales force administrator.

A May 4th wedding is planned, which will be held on St. Simons Island. A reception will follow.

Invitations will be sent.

