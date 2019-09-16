091619_engEllingson
Buy Now

Daryl Sullivan and Samantha Ellingson

Samantha Leigh Ellingson and Daryl Joseph Sullivan were united in marriage on Sept. 14 at Glover Park Brewery in Marietta.

Josh Cook performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Brad Ellingson and Julie Kemp of Kennesaw.

The bride is employed as a clinical assistant professor of pharmacy practice and internal medicine.

The groom is the son of Tim and Ducille Sullivan of Brunswick. The groom is employed as a video editor.

A reception followed at Glover Park Brewery. The couple resides in Agawam, Mass.

More from this section

Elaina Bass and Allen Silanee to wed

Elaina Bass and Allen Silanee to wed

Karen and M.A. “Tony” Bass of Brunswick announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage their daughter, Elaina Claire Bass, to Dr. Allen Hooman Silanee, son of Dr. Hooshang and Mary Silanee of Indian Hills, Ohio.

Mary Chandler and Nicholas Brown to wed

Mary Chandler and Nicholas Brown to wed

Mr. and Mrs. David Chandler of Powder Springs announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mary Abigail Chandler, to Nicholas Miguel Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Brown Jr. of Darien.