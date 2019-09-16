Samantha Leigh Ellingson and Daryl Joseph Sullivan were united in marriage on Sept. 14 at Glover Park Brewery in Marietta.
Josh Cook performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Brad Ellingson and Julie Kemp of Kennesaw.
The bride is employed as a clinical assistant professor of pharmacy practice and internal medicine.
The groom is the son of Tim and Ducille Sullivan of Brunswick. The groom is employed as a video editor.
A reception followed at Glover Park Brewery. The couple resides in Agawam, Mass.