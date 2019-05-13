051319_EngFlanagan
Buy Now

Christopher Morgan and Rachel Flanagan

Rachel Flanagan and Christopher Morgan announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Tracy Flanagan of Brunswick and the late Albert Flanagan.

The future groom is the son of Margie and Jim Morgan of Brunswick. He is the grandson of Imogene Miller of Brunswick and the late Henry Miller.

Ms. Flanagan is a 2004 graduate of Glynn Academy. She is a 2010 graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and is employed by Wiregrass Studio Architects in Brunswick.

Mr. Morgan is a 2007 graduate of Glynn Academy. He graduated from Georgia State University in Atlanta in 2015. He is the owner of Saint Simons Music on St. Simons Island.

A private ceremony is planned for the summer.

More from this section

Allison Parker, Charles Davis to wed

Allison Parker, Charles Davis to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Tom A. Parker Jr. of Brunswick announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Allison L. Parker to Charles A.W. Davis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles N. Davis of Athens.

Megan Lovell and Adam Tazi to marry

Megan Lovell and Adam Tazi to marry

Tom and Gretchen Lovell of Darien announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Megan Danielle Lovell, to Adam Johnathon Tazi, son of Marinel Lopez of Brunswick and Mohammed J. Tazi of White Plains, NY.

Margaret Mason and Stephen Wright to wed

Margaret Mason and Stephen Wright to wed

Jane Lou and Joe Mason of Cleveland, Tenn., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Margaret McLeod Mason, to Stephen Trent Wright, son of Teresa and Steve Henry of Scottsboro, Ala.

Samantha Kosek to wed Dalton Klimp

Samantha Kosek to wed Dalton Klimp

Raymond Kosek of Wasilla, Alaska, and Peggy Kosek of Ithaca, Mich., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Samantha Angela Kosek, to Dalton Lee Klimp, son of Paul and Lynn Klimp of St. Simons Island.

Eliza Hunter and John Geshel to wed

Eliza Hunter and John Geshel to wed

Julie Martin and Jack “Mike” Martin of Brunswick announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Eliza Bentz Hunter, to John Stephen Geshel II, son of John Stephen Geshel of Southern Pines, N.C., and Mary Pearson Geshel of Pinehurst, N.C.