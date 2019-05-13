Rachel Flanagan and Christopher Morgan announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Tracy Flanagan of Brunswick and the late Albert Flanagan.
The future groom is the son of Margie and Jim Morgan of Brunswick. He is the grandson of Imogene Miller of Brunswick and the late Henry Miller.
Ms. Flanagan is a 2004 graduate of Glynn Academy. She is a 2010 graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and is employed by Wiregrass Studio Architects in Brunswick.
Mr. Morgan is a 2007 graduate of Glynn Academy. He graduated from Georgia State University in Atlanta in 2015. He is the owner of Saint Simons Music on St. Simons Island.
A private ceremony is planned for the summer.