Brenda and Eddie Dubberly of Brunswick announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Pamela Marie Dubberly, to Nathaniel Lee Toole, son of Debbie and Eddie Ballard of Denaud, Fla.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Verna Carter and the late Tommy Carter, the late Gene Dubberly and the late Marilyn and Marion Bunkley.
Miss Dubberly is a graduate of Brunswick High School and Brenau University. She is employed by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of James Almas.
Mr. Miller is a 2002 graduate of LaBelle High School in LaBelle, Fla. He will graduate from Excelsior College in December 2022. Mr. Miller is a senior chief petty officer in the United States Navy.
A 5:30 p.m. ceremony is planned for Aug. 27 in Brunswick.
Invitations will be sent.