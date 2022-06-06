060622_EngStubbs
Miss Myrick Stubbs

Marie and John Stubbs of St. Simons Island announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Marie Myrick Stubbs, to Jason Edgar Miller, son of the late Herbert H. Miller and the late Diana Sluga.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Charlotte and Edwin Harrison of Brunswick and the late Ollie and Darcy Stubbs.

Miss Stubbs attended Georgia Southern University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting in 2003. She is employed as the chief operating officer of Decorum Cabinetry and Flooring in Brunswick.

The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Lois and Edgar Sluga and the late Helen and Herbert Miller Sr.

Mr. Miller attended College of Coastal Georgia, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science in 2019. He is employed as food and beverage director at Frederica Golf Club as food and beverage director.

A 4 p.m. ceremony is planned for Nov. 5 at Christ Church Frederica on St. Simons Island with a reception to follow at the King and Prince Hotel.

Invitations will be sent.

