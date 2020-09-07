Timothy and Angela Farquhar of Milton announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Morgan Alyssa Farquhar, to Sam Truett Stalvey, son of Rex and Lisa Stalvey of Brunswick.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Fred and MariAnna Brown of Roswell and Ed and Joan Farquhar of Maryville, Mo.
Ms. Farquhar is a 2014 graduate of West Springfield High School in Springfield, Va. She graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor’s degree in public relations in 2018. She is employed by Hotel Simone on St. Simons Island.
Mr. Stalvey is the grandson of Carolyn Wilkes of Lake Park, Ga; E.A. Brack of Lake City, Fla. and the late Sharon T. Brack, formerly of Crescent; and the late Lonnie and Carolyn Stalvey, formerly of Brunswick.
He is a 2014 graduate of Glynn Academy and graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor of business administration degree in 2018. He is employed by Sea Island Properties.
A evening wedding is planned for Nov. 7 at Ashton Gardens in Sugarhill, Ga. A reception will follow at the same location.
Invitations will be sent.