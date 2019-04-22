Megan Lovell and Adam Tazi to marry

042219_engLovell copy
Megan Lovell and Adam Tazi

Tom and Gretchen Lovell of Darien announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Megan Danielle Lovell, to Adam Johnathon Tazi, son of Marinel Lopez of Brunswick and Mohammed J. Tazi of White Plains, NY.

The bride-to-be is a 2017 graduate of the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick, where she earned a degree in biology. She is employed by the Jekyll Water Pollution Control Plant on Jekyll Island.

The future groom is the grandson of Nelia B. Lopez of Brunswick.

Mr. Tazi graduated from Glynn Academy in 2009. He is a 2013 graduate of Georgia Southern University where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in information technology. He is employed by the Federal Law Enforcement Center in Brunswick.

A spring wedding is planned at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brunswick.

