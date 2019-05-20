Mary Chandler and Nicholas Brown to wed

Mr. and Mrs. David Chandler of Powder Springs announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mary Abigail Chandler, to Nicholas Miguel Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Brown Jr. of Darien.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Homer Chandler of Cedartown; Mrs. Mary Louise Hammond of Smyrna; and the late Earl Hammond.
She is a 2011 graduate of Harrison High School in Kennesaw. She is a 2015 graduate of the University of Georgia, where she obtained a degree in biology. She graduated from Athens Technical College in 2018 with a degree in nursing. Ms. Chandler is employed as a registered nurse by the Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital in Athens.
The future groom is the grandson of Mrs. Hannah deSoto of Darien; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Overman of Tampa; the late Mr. Stephen Brown Sr., the late Mr. Andrew Tostensen; and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Klawitter.
He is a 2011 graduate of Glynn Academy in Brunswick. Mr. Brown graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in avian biology in 2015. He earned a doctorate of veterinary medicine from the University of Georgia in 2019. He is employed by Huvepharma Industries.
An early afternoon wedding is planned for June 29 at the Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in Darien. A reception will follow at a private home in Pine Harbor.
Invitations will be sent.