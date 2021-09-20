Marjorie Ann Mathieu of St. Simons Island and J. James Marnell of Wheeling, W. Va., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Marissa Lynn Marnell, to Roger “Dodger” Elliott Lambourn Jr., son of Roger Elliott Lambourn and Melissa Nelson Lambourn of Dallas, Texas.
The future bride is the granddaughter of the late Edmund David Mathieu and Marjorie Ann Pearl Mathieu and the late John Anthony Marnell and Mary Agnes McGinley Marnell, all of Wheeling.
She is a 2008 graduate of Glynn Academy and a 2012 graduate of Valdosta State University where she earned a bachelor’s of fine arts degree in interior design. Ms. Marnell is employed as the business development manager for Allsteel in Washington, D.C.
Mr. Lambourn is the grandson of Thomas Howard Nelson and the late Carolyn Virginia Hobart Nelson of Chatham, Miss.; and the late Robert Clarence Lambourn and Wanda Faye Johnson Lambourn of Fremont, Nebraska.
The future groom graduated from Highland Park High School in Dallas in 2008. He received a bachelor’s of science degree in risk management from the University of Georgia in 2012. He is employed by the United States Army in Washington, D.C. and currently working on his master’s of business administration degree in aviation from Embry- Riddle Worldwide.
An early evening wedding is planned for Nov. 13 at Musgrove Retreat on St. Simons Island. Invitations will be sent.