Phil and Edie Hipchen of Brunswick announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mariana Lynn Hipchen, to Nicholas Stonebraker, son of Robert and Jeanie Dyer of Portal.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mary Blanche Rice of Brunswick and the late Bob Rice; Janice Hipchen of Darien and the late Johnny Hipchen.
She is a 2019 honors graduate of the College of Coastal Georgia with a degree in biology.
The future groom is the grandson of John and Donna Parfenick of Wintersville, Ohio; and Mike Dyer of Ohio.
He is a 2019 honors graduate from American Public University where he received a degree in information technology.
A late afternoon wedding will be held Oct. 2 in Waynesville. Invitations will be sent.