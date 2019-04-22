042219_mason

Stephen Wright and Margaret Mason

Jane Lou and Joe Mason of Cleveland, Tenn., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Margaret McLeod Mason, to Stephen Trent Wright, son of Teresa and Steve Henry of Scottsboro, Ala.

The bride is the granddaughter of Jane Lou and Bruce Faircloth of Brunswick.

Ms. Mason is a 2008 graduate of Lassiter High School in Marietta. She is a 2012 graduate of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She is employed as the sales and marketing director for City Paper Co. in Birmingham.

The future groom is a 2006 graduate of Crossett High School in Crossett, Ark. He is a 2011 graduate of the University of Alabama where he earned a bachelor of arts in finance. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity at the university.

He is employed as the sales manager with Tuscaloosa Hyundai in Tuscaloosa.

An early evening wedding is planned for June 15th at First Methodist Church in Brunswick. A reception will follow at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island. Invitations will be sent.

More from this section

Megan Lovell and Adam Tazi to marry

Megan Lovell and Adam Tazi to marry

Tom and Gretchen Lovell of Darien announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Megan Danielle Lovell, to Adam Johnathon Tazi, son of Marinel Lopez of Brunswick and Mohammed J. Tazi of White Plains, NY.

Margaret Mason and Stephen Wright to wed

Margaret Mason and Stephen Wright to wed

Jane Lou and Joe Mason of Cleveland, Tenn., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Margaret McLeod Mason, to Stephen Trent Wright, son of Teresa and Steve Henry of Scottsboro, Ala.

Samantha Kosek to wed Dalton Klimp

Samantha Kosek to wed Dalton Klimp

Raymond Kosek of Wasilla, Alaska, and Peggy Kosek of Ithaca, Mich., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Samantha Angela Kosek, to Dalton Lee Klimp, son of Paul and Lynn Klimp of St. Simons Island.

Eliza Hunter and John Geshel to wed

Eliza Hunter and John Geshel to wed

Julie Martin and Jack “Mike” Martin of Brunswick announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Eliza Bentz Hunter, to John Stephen Geshel II, son of John Stephen Geshel of Southern Pines, N.C., and Mary Pearson Geshel of Pinehurst, N.C.

Brittany Moody and Derek Loper to wed

Brittany Moody and Derek Loper to wed

Eddie and Rhonda Moody of Hortense announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Brittany Alicia Moody, to Derek Winton Loper, son of Terry and Vickie Loper of Brunswick.

Miranda Outhwaite and CG Breedlove

Miranda Outhwaite and CG Breedlove

Scott Outhwaite of Darien and Angie and Jack Fortner of Brunswick announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miranda Renee Outhwaite, to CG Breedlove, son of Jackie Breedlove of Garfield.