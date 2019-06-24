Marguerite Kathleen “Maggie” Landford and Matthew MacKinnon Gibbs announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Rick Landford of St. Simons Island and the late Kelly Anderson. Her grandparents are Capt. Timm and Kathleen Anderson of Baltimore, Md.
Ms. Landford is a 2015 graduate of Glynn Academy.
She graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of social work degree in 2018 and completed her master’s degree in social work with a certificate in marriage and family therapy in 2019.
Ms. Landford was a First Honor Graduate in her master’s program, receiving a 4.0 grade point average (GPA).
She will begin work as a case manager and therapist at the University of Georgia’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services in Athens, following a honeymoon in the French West Indies.
The future groom is the son of Richard and Jennifer Gibbs of St. Simons Island. His grandparents are Hugh and Joan Vann and Matt and Jodi Rue, all of St. Simons Island.
Mr. Gibbs is a 2016 graduate of Glynn Academy. He received his Eagle Scout Award in 2014.
He is currently completing his a bachelor’s degree in athletic training at the University of Georgia and is on track to graduate in 2020. Mr. Gibbs is employed as a bike mechanic at Georgia Cycle and Sport in Athens.
The couple, who were high school sweethearts, will marry in a late afternoon wedding on July 13 at Oak Orchard in Brunswick.
A reception will follow at the same location.
Invitations will be sent.