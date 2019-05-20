052019_EngCollins
Buy Now

Lavonra Daniels Collins

Lavonra Renea Daniels Collins and James Dawson announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of the late Ivey Daniels and Edna M. West-Daniels, formerly of Brunswick. She is the granddaughter of the late Mattie Knight and Ed West, formerly of Brunswick.

Ms. Collins is a 1978 graduate of Glynn Academy High School in Brunswick. She is a 2008 graduate of Bible Baptist Institute in Brunswick, where she obtained a degree in theology. She is employed by the transportation department of the Glynn County School System.

Mr. Dawson is the son of the late Virse Lee Butler Reese, formerly of Brunswick. He is the grandson of the late Bertha Milton, formerly of Cairo. Mr. Dawson attended Risley High School in Brunswick. He is employed by the transportation department of the Glynn County School System.

An early afternoon wedding is planned for June 22 at Maranatha Baptist Church in Brunswick. A reception will follow at Seldon Park in Brunswick.

Invitations will be sent.

More from this section

Mary Chandler and Nicholas Brown to wed

Mary Chandler and Nicholas Brown to wed

Mr. and Mrs. David Chandler of Powder Springs announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mary Abigail Chandler, to Nicholas Miguel Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Brown Jr. of Darien.

Allison Parker, Charles Davis to wed

Allison Parker, Charles Davis to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Tom A. Parker Jr. of Brunswick announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Allison L. Parker to Charles A.W. Davis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles N. Davis of Athens.

Megan Lovell and Adam Tazi to marry

Megan Lovell and Adam Tazi to marry

Tom and Gretchen Lovell of Darien announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Megan Danielle Lovell, to Adam Johnathon Tazi, son of Marinel Lopez of Brunswick and Mohammed J. Tazi of White Plains, NY.

Margaret Mason and Stephen Wright to wed

Margaret Mason and Stephen Wright to wed

Jane Lou and Joe Mason of Cleveland, Tenn., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Margaret McLeod Mason, to Stephen Trent Wright, son of Teresa and Steve Henry of Scottsboro, Ala.