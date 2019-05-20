Lavonra Renea Daniels Collins and James Dawson announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of the late Ivey Daniels and Edna M. West-Daniels, formerly of Brunswick. She is the granddaughter of the late Mattie Knight and Ed West, formerly of Brunswick.
Ms. Collins is a 1978 graduate of Glynn Academy High School in Brunswick. She is a 2008 graduate of Bible Baptist Institute in Brunswick, where she obtained a degree in theology. She is employed by the transportation department of the Glynn County School System.
Mr. Dawson is the son of the late Virse Lee Butler Reese, formerly of Brunswick. He is the grandson of the late Bertha Milton, formerly of Cairo. Mr. Dawson attended Risley High School in Brunswick. He is employed by the transportation department of the Glynn County School System.
An early afternoon wedding is planned for June 22 at Maranatha Baptist Church in Brunswick. A reception will follow at Seldon Park in Brunswick.
Invitations will be sent.