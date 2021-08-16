080921_engPerry
Katie Perry and Hayden Austin

Gregory and Stephanie Perry of St. Simons Island announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Katie Shane Perry, to Hayden Landry Austin, son of Landry and Sydne Austin of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Diane Perry of Tifton; David Perry of Waycross; Cecil and Leticia Sirmans of Dalton; Robert Alexander Grimes Jr. of Canon City, Colo.; and Jane Ellyn Bankson, Reston, Va.

She is a 2016 Glynn Academy graduate. She is currently pursuing her communications degree with an emphasis in public relations from Brigham Young University in Idaho. She’s employed as a production manager at Earth Harbor Naturals.

The future groom is the grandson of Mabel and Michael Wright of Idaho Falls; Jim Austin of Denver, Colo; and Linda Williams of Shelley, Idaho.

He is a 2015 graduate of Skyline High School. He graduaed from BYU with a degree in automotive engineering at Brigham Young University in Idaho. He’s employed by Fresh Foods.

An afternoon wedding is planned for Sept. 4 at the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Idaho Falls.

Invitations will be sent.

