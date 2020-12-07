Dana and Gordon Silaski of Little Rock, Ark., announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Katherine Drew Silaski, to Stephen George Friedman, son of Alice and W. Pepper Walker of Sea Island and Lee Friedman of Brunswick.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Barbara Silaski of Arkansas and the late Charles Silaski, formerly of Arkansas; the late Sharon Ferguson, formerly of Arkansas; and Denise and Tony Ferguson of Arkansas.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of George Barnhill and the late Maldine Barnhill of Hortense, and the late Kathryn and Harold Friedman, formerly of Brunswick.
A 7 p.m. wedding is planned for Feb. 27 at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, Louisiana. A reception will follow at Broussard’s. Invitations will be sent.