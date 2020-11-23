Stephen Forest Been and Laurna Johnson Been of St. Simons Island, announce the engagement and marriage of their daughter, Jessica Marie Been, to William Littlejohn McKenzie, son of Thomas Cherry McKenzie Jr. and Leigh Littlejohn McKenzie of Columbus.
The bride is the granddaughter to Stephen Richard Been and the late Susan Heisey Been of Atlanta, and Hazel Jean Johnson and the late Dr. Clarence Mac Johnson of St. Simons Island, Georgia.
The groom is the grandson of the late Thomas Cherry McKenzie Sr. and Lola Lastinger McKenzie of Memphis, Tenn., and the late Zera Alphonso Littlejohn III and Billie Brooks Littlejohn of Americus.
A formal evening wedding and reception are planned for April 24, 2021, at Musgrove Retreat in St. Simons Island.