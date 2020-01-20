012020_engAlexander
Buy Now

Bryse Albright and Grace Alexander

Carl and Susan Alexander of St. Simons Island announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Grace Lynn Alexander, to Bryse Albright, son of Julie Albright, Michelle Albright of St. Simons Island and the late James “Ricky” Albright.

The bride is the granddaughter of the late James and Gene Alexander, formerly of St. Simons Island, and the late Frank and Ila Mae May of Brunswick.

The groom is the grandson of Sandra Jacobs of Waycross and the late Jack Jacobs.

An early evening wedding is planned for April 18 at Lovely Lane Chapel on St. Simons Island. A reception will follow at the Island Club Retreat.

Invitations will be sent.

More from this section

Grace Alexander and Bryse Albright to marry

Grace Alexander and Bryse Albright to marry

Carl and Susan Alexander of St. Simons Island announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Grace Lynn Alexander, to Bryse Albright, son of Julie Albright, Michelle Albright of St. Simons Island and the late James “Ricky” Albright.

Tyrah Ward and John Littles Jr. to marry

Tyrah Ward and John Littles Jr. to marry

Terah Ward and Jermaine Myles, both of Jesup, announce the engagement and forthcoming wedding of their daughter, Tyrah Timon Ward, to John Keith Warren Littles Jr., son of John Sr. and Felicity Littles of Darien.

Brandi Kelley and Stanley Lee to marry

Brandi Kelley and Stanley Lee to marry

Brandi Nicole Kelley of Baxley and Stanley Matthew Lee of Brunswick announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage. Brandi is the daughter of Kimberly Bratcher and Robert Kelley of Baxley. Stanley is the son of Marty and Amy Hatcher of Hortense.

Tori Thornton and Chas Strickland to wed

Tori Thornton and Chas Strickland to wed

Kathy Greene and Donovan and Pam Strickland, all of Brunswick, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children Tori Leann Thornton and Chas Donovan Strickland.

Cortney Russell and Christopher Williams to wed

Cortney Russell and Christopher Williams to wed

James and Toni Russell of Pataskala, Ohio, announce the engagement and forthcoming wedding of their daughter, Cortney Rashell Russell, to Christopher Colby Williams, son of Debra Kelley of Brunswick and the late Aubrey Kelley.