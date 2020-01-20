Grace Alexander and Bryse Albright to marry

Carl and Susan Alexander of St. Simons Island announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Grace Lynn Alexander, to Bryse Albright, son of Julie Albright, Michelle Albright of St. Simons Island and the late James “Ricky” Albright.
The bride is the granddaughter of the late James and Gene Alexander, formerly of St. Simons Island, and the late Frank and Ila Mae May of Brunswick.
The groom is the grandson of Sandra Jacobs of Waycross and the late Jack Jacobs.
An early evening wedding is planned for April 18 at Lovely Lane Chapel on St. Simons Island. A reception will follow at the Island Club Retreat.
Invitations will be sent.