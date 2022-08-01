Lynn and Don Clark of Charleston announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Emily Grace Clark, to Ben Montgomery Cart III, son of Janet Cart of St. Simons Island and Ben Cart Jr. of Milledgeville.
Dr. Clark is a graduate of James Island High School in Charleston, South Carolina. She received her medical degree from Tulane University in New Orleans and completed her residency training at the University of California-Irvine in Orange County. Dr. Clark currently practices for Prisma Health in Sumter, South Carolina.