Eliza Hunter and John Geshel to wed

ELIZA + JACK
Eliza Hunter and John Geshel II

 Heirloom Foto

Julie Martin and Jack “Mike” Martin of Brunswick announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Eliza Bentz Hunter, to John Stephen Geshel II, son of John Stephen Geshel of Southern Pines, N.C., and Mary Pearson Geshel of Pinehurst, N.C.

The bride is also the daughter of the late Alex McKay Hunter III. Her grandparents were the late Newt and Marcy Turk, formerly of Sea Island.

Ms. Hunter graduated from Frederica Academy in 2013. She is a 2017 graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Savannah.

She and her future groom run a business, Fern and Fiber, where they handmake textile and wooden products.

The groom-to-be is the grandson of Sandra Pearson and Caroline Geshel Dufrin, both of Pinehurst, N.C.; and the late Robert Geshel and the late Dennis Geshel.

Mr. Geshel is a 2013 graduate of Pinecrest High School and a 2017 graduate of SCAD in Savannah.

A late afternoon wedding is planned for May 10 aboard the String of Pearls while cruising the Intracoastal Waterways. A reception will follow at NANCY on St. Simons Island.

Invitations will be sent.

