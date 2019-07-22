Elaina Bass and Allen Silanee to wed

Karen and M.A. “Tony” Bass of Brunswick announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage their daughter, Elaina Claire Bass, to Dr. Allen Hooman Silanee, son of Dr. Hooshang and Mary Silanee of Indian Hills, Ohio.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Rubinette Douglas of Wando, S.C.; the late Paul Douglas, and the late Millard and Gladys Bass.
Ms. Bass is a 2007 graduate of Brunswick High School and a 2012 graduate of Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in music education.
She is employed as a private music instructor, as well as an orchestra conductor for the Miami Music Project.
Dr. Silanee is a graduate of Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York. He earned his doctorate of medicine degree at the University of Cincinnati.
He conducted his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at St. Johns Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit, Mich. Dr. Silanee practices obstetrics and gynecology at the Miami Beach Community Health Center, Mount Sinai and North Shore Medical Centers in Miami.
A 6 p.m. wedding is planned for Aug. 17 at the Coral Gables Country Club in Coral Gables, Fla. A reception will follow at the same location.