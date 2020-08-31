Roy and Denise Wooten of Hortense announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Crystal Michelle Cline, to Taylor Mitchell Sweeney, son of Mitch and Jeri Sweeney of Brunswick.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Judy Plott of Hortense and the late Charles Plott.
She attended Brantley High School, graduating in 2010. Ms. Cline graduated from the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick in 2018.
She is employed as a cost accountant at Rayonier Advanced Materials in Brunswick.
The future groom is the grandson of Ferman and Virginia Ricks of Brunswick and Buster Sweeney and Anne Lee, both of Brunswick.
Mr. Sweeney graduated from Brunswick High School in 2009. He graduated from the College of Coastal Georgia in 2014. He is the owner of Liberty Environmental Services LLC in Brunswick.
A late afternoon wedding is planned for Sept. 19 in downtown Brunswick. A reception will follow at Old City Hall.
Invitations will be sent.