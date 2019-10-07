Cortney Russell and Christopher Williams to wed

James and Toni Russell of Pataskala, Ohio, announce the engagement and forthcoming wedding of their daughter, Cortney Rashell Russell, to Christopher Colby Williams, son of Debra Kelley of Brunswick and the late Aubrey Kelley.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of James and Barbara Russell of Bellaire, Ohio, and Joyce Howes of Harrisville, Ohio, and the late Tom Howes.
She is a 2010 graduate of Pickerington High School Central in Pickerington, Ohio, and is currently studying business technology at Coastal Pines Technical College in Brunswick. Ms. Russell is employed at Glynn County Federal Employees Credit Union.
The future groom is the grandson of Virginia Widincamp of Shellman Bluff and the late Joe Widincamp, and the late O.L. Williams.
A 2005 graduate of Glynn Academy, he is employed by Trident Refit Facility of Kings Bay.
A late afternoon wedding is planned for Nov. 9 at Forrest Pond Lodge in Ludowici. A reception will follow at the same location. Invitations will be sent.