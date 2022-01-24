David Malcolm Fiveash and Lori Songer Fiveash of St. Simons Island announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Caroline Myers Fiveash to Jackson Taylor Smith, son of Johnny Stone Smith and Judy Parker Smith of St. Simons Island.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Clara Liles Fiveash of Brunswick and the late James Malcolm Fiveash, and Wray Albert “Joe” Songer of St. Simons Island and the late Patricia Kalleker Songer.
She is a 2010 graduate of Frederica Academy on St. Simons Island. Ms. Fiveash is a 2014 graduate of the University of Georgia in Athens. She received a degree in nursing from the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick in 2016. Ms. Fiveash also graduated from the Columbus State University Family Nurse Practitioner Program in 2021.
She is a registered nurse at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.
The future groom is the grandson of Patricia Scruggs Smith of Locust Grove and the late Al Jackson Smith Jr.; the late Ray Parker; and the late Nickie Leggett Parker.
Mr. Smith is a 2008 graduate of Eastside High School in Covington. He is a 2013 graduate of Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville. He is employed as an employee benefits agent at PointeNorth Insurance Group in Atlanta.
A late afternoon wedding is planned for May 7 at Wesley United Methodist Church on St. Simons Island. A reception will follow at Musgrove Retreat and Conference Center on St. Simons Island. Invitations will be sent.